Dr. James Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Glover works at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.