Dr. James Glover, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Glover, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Prescott Valley3200 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics1485 N Turquoise Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Fell while visiting the Grand Canyon in March 2020. Dr. Glover operated on fractured elbow including plate and screws. Result was excellent. Further, he and his staff were exceptionally personable, thoughtful and helpful (I was visiting from Costa Rica).
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Med College Wi
- Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
- Wright St U/Wright Patterson Air Force Base Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
