Dr. James Lester Glenn, MD
Dr. James Lester Glenn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Medical University of South Carolina171 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-2300
Medical Univ Sth Crln Srgry Dpt114 DOUGHTY ST, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-3355
- 3 135 Rutledge Tower, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-3355
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was my first visit with Dr Glenn. 100% impressed! He is very thorough in collecting background information, current symptoms, and in listening to me in how I perceived what, and how, things were happening. i have little doubt that he will find the cause of my passing out and falling.
About Dr. James Lester Glenn, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
