Dr. James Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Glasser, MD
Overview
Dr. James Glasser, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Glasser works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-8351
-
2
Usa Children's and Women's Hospital251 Cox St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 415-1475
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glasser?
We love him. He is precious. He did an excellent job when my daughter was in the hospital.
About Dr. James Glasser, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568432250
Education & Certifications
- Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center
- UMDNJ Hackensack Med Ctr
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasser works at
Dr. Glasser speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.