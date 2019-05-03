See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Stratford, NJ
Dr. James Giudice, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Giudice, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Giudice, DO is a Pulmonologist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Giudice works at Rowan SOM Department of Pulmonary in Stratford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan SOM Department of Pulmonary
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 3100, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
May 03, 2019
Dr. Giudice has been taking care of my mom for the last 20 years and I can not emphasize how good of a physician he is. Very personable, friendly and spends plenty of time with his patients. We love him very much and hope that he practices many more years...
— May 03, 2019
Photo: Dr. James Giudice, DO
About Dr. James Giudice, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 55 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053381244
Education & Certifications

  • Hahnemann University Hospital
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Giudice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giudice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giudice works at Rowan SOM Department of Pulmonary in Stratford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Giudice’s profile.

Dr. Giudice has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giudice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Giudice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giudice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giudice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giudice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

