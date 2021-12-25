Overview

Dr. James Gitter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richfield, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, North Memorial Health and United Hospital.



Dr. Gitter works at Kidney Specialists of Minnesota PA in Richfield, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.