Dr. James Gills III, MD
Dr. James Gills III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University Medial Center.
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 591-2790
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (689) 214-5697
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 264-5284
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
With so many patients to see, you feel a little pressed to explain your symptoms. I would of liked to have known in comparison to most cataract surgeries if the problem I was having was normal and why the suggested fix would correct it, and what the odds are that the suggested fix would take care of the problem. As Dr Gills was leaving the room I asked if this happens to other people and he said," All the time." Also, he did not acknowledge my husband who was with me.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053306035
- Cornea - Dr Ramsey St Lukes
- USF
- USF
- Duke University Medial Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gills III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gills III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gills III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gills III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gills III works at
Dr. Gills III has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gills III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Gills III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gills III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gills III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gills III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.