Dr. James Gillin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gillin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gillin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Gillin works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-8940
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For Colorectal exams He is the Best if the Best. Bed side manor is far above what is expected,when I was sent to a rehab facility He was the Dr. Who came there every day,along with my Primary cares Hospitalist. Talk to you in a manor to put you at ease,explain what He0 will do & what to expect. Along with His team they work very well together. Would definitely recommend Him to others.
About Dr. James Gillin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1639167000
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillin works at
Dr. Gillin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.