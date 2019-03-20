Overview

Dr. James Giliberto Jr, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Giliberto Jr works at Macomb Surgical Associates in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI and Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.