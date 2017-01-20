See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington, WV
Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Gigantelli Jr works at Marshall Eye Surgeons in Huntington, WV with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Eye Surgeons
    5187 US Route 60 Ste 6, Huntington, WV 25705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-8800
  2. 2
    Cabell Huntington Hospital
    1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 526-2000
  3. 3
    Marshall Eye Surgeons
    331 Laidley St Ste 201, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 746-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 20, 2017
    Dr James Gigantelli is the most knowledgeable Graves eye disease doctor I have encountered. I was sent to him immediately by attending physician, endocrinologist, Graves specialist and Mayo clinic. 24 hour accessibility to staff. Amazing care and follow up. He was considerate and compassionate with family and brutally honest with me about my disease. Highly recommended.
    Shane G in Sioux Falls, SD — Jan 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Gigantelli Jr, MD

    Ophthalmology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1134198435
    Education & Certifications

    VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Ophthalmology
