Dr. James Gibb, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gibb, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center.

Dr. Gibb works at Student Health And Counseling in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Carlsbad, NM and Silver City, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of New Mexico
    1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-0407
    Dialysis Clinic Inc
    1500 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 885-6998
    Dialysis Clinic Inc
    2319 Osborne Rd, Carlsbad, NM 88220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 885-6998
    Dialysis Clinic Inc
    1310 Sunset Ln, Silver City, NM 88061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 538-0208

Hospital Affiliations
  • Carlsbad Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 20, 2018
    Top notch nephrologist who raised the bar so high no other nephrologist comes close from any other nephrologists I've had BEFORE or AFTER him. He's committed, available, concerned, interested, personable and engaging in my renal care for the three years he was my nephrologist. He went above and beyond so many times. He's not interested in the bottom line. He truly cares about his dialysis patients on every level!
    Carlsbad, NM — Sep 20, 2018
    About Dr. James Gibb, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417057431
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gibb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibb has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gibb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

