Dr. James Giannone, DO

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Giannone, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, OR. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Giannone works at Columbia Memorial Hospital EMR in Astoria, OR with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Memorial Hospital
    Columbia Memorial Hospital
2111 Exchange St, Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 338-4670
    Richmond University Medical Center
    Richmond University Medical Center
355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310
(718) 818-1234
    Surgical Office Management
    Surgical Office Management
2055 Exchange St Ste 270, Astoria, OR 97103
(503) 338-4670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Intestinal Obstruction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Megacolon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. James Giannone, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710247283
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
