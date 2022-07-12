Overview

Dr. James Geyer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Geyer works at ALABAMA NEUROLOGY AND SLEEP MEDICINE in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.