Dr. James Geuder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geuder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Geuder, MD
Overview
Dr. James Geuder, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Geuder works at
Locations
-
1
Vein Center of Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 306, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 262-8346
-
2
Vein Center of Oradell169 Ramapo Valley Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 262-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geuder?
What can I say, everything everyone has said in their reviews is absolutely true about Dr. Gender and Patty. What a thorough explanation of my condition and treatment plan.
About Dr. James Geuder, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619022068
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin - M.D.
- Denison University-B.A. Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geuder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geuder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geuder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geuder works at
Dr. Geuder has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geuder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geuder speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geuder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geuder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geuder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geuder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.