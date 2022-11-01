Dr. James George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James George, MD
Overview
Dr. James George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
St. Paul Opticians, A Division of St. Paul Eye Clinic, P.A.2080 Woodwinds Dr Ste 230, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 578-6949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George is a very caring and gentle person. He informs you of each step in the procedure of the visual examination. He gives you options for your vision needs for ongoing care of your eyes.
About Dr. James George, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1538121454
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.