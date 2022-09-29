Overview

Dr. James Genuario, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Genuario works at Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.