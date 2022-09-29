Dr. James Genuario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genuario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Genuario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Genuario, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Steadman Hawkins Clinic - Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 110 # Aspen, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 586-9500
Cu Medicine Steadman Hawkins Orthopedic & Sports Medicine-inverness175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Genuario was very professional and caring during my visit. He explained my options and listened to my questions. I will definitely use him for further diagnosis and treatments.
About Dr. James Genuario, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972600435
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgery
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
