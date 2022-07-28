Overview

Dr. James Gentry III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Gentry III works at Centennial Heart, LLC-Patterson St. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.