Dr. James Gebhart, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.



Dr. Gebhart works at DAYTON VASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.