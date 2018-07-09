Dr. James Gebhart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gebhart, DO
Dr. James Gebhart, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.
Dr. Gebhart works at
Mark R. Gazall D.o. LLC2141 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 458-0085
- Altru Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gebhart is a phenomenal physician, he treats wounds very aggressively.
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Arizona Heart Inst
- Grandview Med Ctr
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gebhart has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
