Dr. James Gaume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gaume, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gaume, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Gaume works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Thomas Medical Group4230 Harding Pike Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 297-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaume?
Very nice staff ,professional, Get to you timely and lady at the front desk has always been so nice and cheerful to me ,I really love his nurses they are all so kind, The person that takes my blood NEVER hurts me and that means a whole lot to me, Dr. Gaume has always treated me with a smile and calls me by name, I know he's been there for many years and i hope he doesn't retire any time soon, I truly trust him, He's just Awesome~!!
About Dr. James Gaume, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1609970797
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaume has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaume works at
Dr. Gaume has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaume. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.