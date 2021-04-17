Dr. James Gatherwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatherwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gatherwright, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gatherwright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Gatherwright works at
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-7800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Metrohealth Brecksville Pharmacy9200 TREEWORTH BLVD, Brecksville, OH 44141 Directions (216) 957-9000
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-3223
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (216) 444-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor muy eficiente recomendado súper contenta con mi cirugía
About Dr. James Gatherwright, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1437474566
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
