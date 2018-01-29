Dr. James Gates, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gates, DMD
Overview
Dr. James Gates, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
-
3
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates10800 Knights Rd Ste 125, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
4
Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?
Hello, I had 18 Teeth pulled this past Saturday. I must say I was nervous at first but Dr. Gates and his staff made me feel comfortable and at-ease. I didn’t feel any pain and my surgery was a great success. First day after my surgery is going great, no swelling and pain is at a minimum. If anyone is thinking about coming to this office for oral surgery, I recommend Dr. Gates.
About Dr. James Gates, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1073898516
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.