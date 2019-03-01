Dr. James Garnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Garnett, MD
Overview
Dr. James Garnett, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Garnett works at
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 456-1316
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists8001 Franklin Farms Dr Rm 130, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 456-1317
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 456-1296
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Garnett when I had my first heart attack. He has treated me for 10 years now and has always been professional, courteous and given me first rate treatment. He is thorough, trustworthy and i feel utterly confident of his care. He is simply outstanding!
About Dr. James Garnett, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922125053
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
