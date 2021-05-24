Dr. Garner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Garner, MD
Dr. James Garner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Garner James J MD Office4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 207, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 229-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent
About Dr. James Garner, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.