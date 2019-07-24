Overview

Dr. James Garfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Garfield works at Genesys Integrated Group Prac in Fenton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.