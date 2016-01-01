See All Pediatricians in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. James Gardner, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Gardner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Gardner works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate
    1351 Westgate Center Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7947

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Pediatrics
    36 years of experience
    English, French
    Male
    1962473231
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

