Dr. James Gardiner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. James Gardiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.

Dr. Gardiner works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Avenues Internal Medicine
    324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 408-8700
    Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.
    3315 S 23rd St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Gardiner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912010901
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gardiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardiner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

