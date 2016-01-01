Overview

Dr. James Gardiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Gardiner works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.