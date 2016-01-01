Dr. James Gardiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gardiner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gardiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Gardiner works at
Locations
-
1
Avenues Internal Medicine324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-8700
-
2
Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.3315 S 23rd St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 459-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardiner?
About Dr. James Gardiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912010901
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardiner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardiner works at
Dr. Gardiner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.