Dr. James Garber, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Garber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ.
Locations
Arrowhead Family & Sports Medicine7717 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 125, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 561-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Garber, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942434618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garber has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
