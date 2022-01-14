Dr. James Ganem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ganem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ganem, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ganem works at
Locations
East Valley Cardiology595 N Dobson Rd Ste 48, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9430Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Three years ago, my husband came in to Dr. Ganem’s office with serious symptoms. Dr. Ganem listened to our concerns, and quickly took the appropriate steps to get my husband into the hospital, where my husband ended up having an emergency triple bypass. Dr. Ganem literally saved my husband’s life! Thank you so much, Dr. Ganem! We appreciate you and all the effort and hard work you and your staff put into taking excellent care of your patients! ! You’re the best!
About Dr. James Ganem, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Med Center Va Administration Phoenix Az
- Maricopa Med Center Phoenix Az
- Carney Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganem has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.