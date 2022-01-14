Overview

Dr. James Ganem, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ganem works at East Valley Cardiology in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.