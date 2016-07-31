Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Gallo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
Thomas Vest MD Ltd828 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 615-3043
www.victorymedspa.com780 Victory Hwy Unit 3, West Greenwich, RI 02817 Directions (401) 458-0825
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for 17 years he is amazing. Very compassionate and understanding he really listens to you. He is not quick to just give you meds he looks at your whole health and condition and works with you on a full treatment plan.
About Dr. James Gallo, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801978622
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co MC
- Mt Vernon Hosp
- New York Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
