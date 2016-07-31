See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Warwick, RI
Dr. James Gallo, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (32)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gallo, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Gallo works at The Victory Wellness Center in Warwick, RI with other offices in West Greenwich, RI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Vest MD Ltd
    828 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 615-3043
  2. 2
    www.victorymedspa.com
    780 Victory Hwy Unit 3, West Greenwich, RI 02817 (401) 458-0825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Anthem

    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 32 ratings
    Jul 31, 2016
    I've been seeing him for 17 years he is amazing. Very compassionate and understanding he really listens to you. He is not quick to just give you meds he looks at your whole health and condition and works with you on a full treatment plan.
    Dee in Warwick, RI — Jul 31, 2016
    Photo: Dr. James Gallo, MD
    About Dr. James Gallo, MD

    Specialties
    Addiction Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1801978622
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Westchester Co MC
    Internship
    Mt Vernon Hosp
    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Board Certifications
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

