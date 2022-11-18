Dr. Gallentine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gallentine, MD
Dr. James Gallentine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health St. Mary's.
Nebraska Orthopedic and Sports Medicine PC575 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- CHI Health St. Mary's
I appreciated the fact that he went through my MRI and explained what he saw in it in terms that I (a non-medical person) could understand. He explained what my options were for care.
About Dr. James Gallentine, MD
- 29 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Dr. Gallentine has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallentine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallentine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallentine.
