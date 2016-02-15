See All Family Doctors in Greenville, SC
Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. James Gainey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gainey works at Prisma Health Urgent Care Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Chesnee, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    MD360-Boiling Springs
    905 Verdae Blvd Ste 101, Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 522-1050
  2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Center for Family Medicine - Chesnee
    702 S Alabama Ave, Chesnee, SC 29323 (864) 461-4951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • APS Healthcare
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2016
    Very friendly and personable.
    — Feb 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Gainey, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1417076373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Anderson Area Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

