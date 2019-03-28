See All Family Doctors in Bee Cave, TX
Dr. James Gaertner, MD

Family Medicine
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gaertner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Gaertner works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Bee Cave, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Clinic-west Hills Family
    11805 FM 2244 Rd Ste 100, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 654-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Gaertner, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225068315
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaertner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaertner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaertner works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Bee Cave, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gaertner’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaertner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaertner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaertner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaertner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

