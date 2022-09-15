Overview

Dr. James Gadzik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Gadzik works at Fairfield County Bariatric & Surgical Specialists in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.