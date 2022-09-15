Dr. James Gadzik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadzik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gadzik, MD
Overview
Dr. James Gadzik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Locations
Fairfield County Bariatics and Surgical Specialists PC148 East Ave Ste 3A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 226-0771Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent experience. Dr Gadzik knew exactly what was wrong with me and fixed it in a single visit with an operation in the office under local anesthesia.
About Dr. James Gadzik, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114067907
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
