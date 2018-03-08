Dr. James Fullerton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fullerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fullerton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fullerton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Fullerton works at
Locations
1
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
- 2 747 N Rutledge St Bldg 614, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
3
Springfield Clinic800 N 1st St Fl 1, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, kind, professional, fast recovery
About Dr. James Fullerton, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760575229
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fullerton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullerton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullerton works at
Dr. Fullerton has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fullerton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullerton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullerton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fullerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fullerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.