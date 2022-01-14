Dr. James Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fry, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Fry works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology Associates1916 Patterson St Ste 104, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-1583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this man...he has been so good to us, we are still in the beginning stages, but he is working hard on helping us. I love that he calls and talks to us, and he talks to my daughter, not around her.
About Dr. James Fry, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1659482305
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fry.
