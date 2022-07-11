Overview

Dr. James Froelich, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Froelich works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Incisional Hernia and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.