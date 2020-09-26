Overview

Dr. James Fretwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Fretwell works at Rocky Mountain Family Practice, Longmont, CO in Longmont, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.