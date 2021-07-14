Overview

Dr. James French, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. French works at Ear Nose & Throat Institute in Dawsonville, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Cumming, GA, Smyrna, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.