Dr. James French, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James French, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dawsonville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. French works at Ear Nose & Throat Institute in Dawsonville, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Cumming, GA, Smyrna, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Institute-Dawsonville
    81 Northside Dawson Dr Ste 203, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 265-6010
  2. 2
    ENT Institute-East Cobb
    3823 Roswell Rd Ste 101, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 321-4771
  3. 3
    ENT Institute
    1100 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 746-5920
  4. 4
    ENT Institute-Smyrna
    3969 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 438-6318
  5. 5
    Lotus Oljllc
    3330 Preston Ridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 740-1860
  6. 6
    Southern Ent. Specialists LLC
    460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 410, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 786-7430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr. French and his staff are very patient friendly. His expertiise in treating my nasal problem took a bit of time and experimentation but in the end he corrected the situation that I was dealing with.
    Ken Goldstein — Jul 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James French, MD
    About Dr. James French, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790814051
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. French has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. French has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

