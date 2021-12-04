Dr. James Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
Memphis Eye Cataract Associates6485 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 767-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Wonderful experience with DrFreemanwas a wonderful eye surgeon, and the staff was always helpful and kind. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose (Clinic name) and would highly recommend to anyone In addition, I especially like the style of architecture and interior decoration of the hospital, which reflects the connotation of Oriental Art and the eastern and Western cultural and artistic cultivation of the hospital and its owner
About Dr. James Freeman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902805823
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital|Methodist Hsp Central Unit
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Presbyopia, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.