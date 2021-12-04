Overview

Dr. James Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Freeman works at Memphis Eye and Cataract Assocs in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.