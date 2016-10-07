Dr. James Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Freeman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, Schuyler Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Directions (570) 888-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Guthrie Corning Hospital
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Schuyler Hospital
- Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman conducted a thorough exam and confirmed my diagnosis. He was upbeat, knowledgeable, and caring. I also have appreciated Renee answering any questions when I call. They seem very willing to help!
About Dr. James Freeman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.