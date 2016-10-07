Overview

Dr. James Freeman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, Schuyler Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.