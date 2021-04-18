Dr. James Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Frederick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Frederick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Quest Diagnostics At Ashland for Womens Health617 23rd St Ste 415, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 325-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I chose him for prenatal care/birth from word of mouth recommendations. -The office is in the hospital complex; staff are organized, quick, and professional -The way he does billing for prenatal care/births basically maxes out your deductible so you owe next to nothing for the hospital - He applies for grants so all patients have access to ACOG recommended services that might not be covered under their insurance. - He uses open-ended questions and asks "What else?" until your questions and concerns are all answered, very thorough initial assessment, concise education, and explains what to expect before he does anything and at your next visit. -He has exceptional rapport with the hospital staff. -He does telehealth and great follow-up. -His PA is knowledgeable and has a similar bedside manner. -He does not default to any invasive procedures, and tries his best to perform all his patients' births. -I felt very safe and empowered, and am staying for regular gyn. care.
About Dr. James Frederick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Georgetown College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
