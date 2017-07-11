Overview

Dr. James Franklin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Franklin works at Bon Secours Saint Francis Primary Care in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.