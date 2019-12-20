Overview

Dr. James Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Appendicitis and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.