Dr. James Fox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Traverse Heart & Vascular in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Grayling, MI, Cadillac, MI and Kalkaska, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.