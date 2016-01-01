Dr. James Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
Grayling - Traverse Heart & Vascular1107 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 348-0530
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital400 Hobart St, Cadillac, MI 49601 Directions (231) 935-5800
Dept of Pathology1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5000
Kalkaska Memorial Health Center419 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Directions (231) 935-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Fox, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1740275379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.