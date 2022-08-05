Dr. James Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fox, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cardiac Consultants1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 401, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-0060Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Cardiac Consultants Inc600 Nokomis Ave S Ste 101, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (844) 366-9362Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox and all involved in my new patient appointment made me very comfortable and were extremely knowledgeable. I hadn’t gotten home yet from the visit and test we’re already scheduled getting me in asap which is refreshing. I’ve been pushed around since Covid and my health has just got worse. Not with this doctor. What a blessing. Wow!!!
About Dr. James Fox, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598775918
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.