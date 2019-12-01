Overview

Dr. James Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Fox works at Hoffman Eye Care in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.