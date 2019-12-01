Dr. James Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Hoffman Eye Care2643 Patterson Rd Ste 405, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 245-5989
-
2
Western Rockies Optical1000 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 256-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Had an emergency room visit on a holiday, Dr Fox was on call. He was great and we really appreciate his help.
About Dr. James Fox, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295997351
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.