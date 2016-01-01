Dr. James Fox IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fox IV, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fox IV, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fox IV works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 540-0120Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox IV?
About Dr. James Fox IV, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1225130537
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox IV accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox IV works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.