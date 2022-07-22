See All Plastic Surgeons in Greer, SC
Dr. James Fowler III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Fowler III, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Fowler III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fowler III works at Regional Urology-Greer in Greer, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
Dr. Charles Carlin, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. J Rich, MD
Dr. J Rich, MD
8 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery-Greer
    340 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-9400
  2. 2
    Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fowler III?

    Jul 22, 2022
    It's been awhile, but removed a big Cancer from my head, explained everything well. His bedside manner and after care was perfect. I had some issues with the hospital, but nothing with him. I totally need to make a appointment with him.
    Vickie Reynolds — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Fowler III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Fowler III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fowler III to family and friends

    Dr. Fowler III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fowler III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Fowler III, MD.

    About Dr. James Fowler III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689615429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Greenville Hospital System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fowler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler III has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Fowler III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.