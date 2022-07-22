Dr. James Fowler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fowler III, MD
Dr. James Fowler III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
General Surgery-Greer340 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 797-9400
Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4570
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It's been awhile, but removed a big Cancer from my head, explained everything well. His bedside manner and after care was perfect. I had some issues with the hospital, but nothing with him. I totally need to make a appointment with him.
About Dr. James Fowler III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Greenville Hospital System
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fowler III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler III has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fowler III speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler III.
