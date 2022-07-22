Overview

Dr. James Fowler III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fowler III works at Regional Urology-Greer in Greer, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.