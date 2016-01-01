Dr. James Foutty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foutty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. James Foutty, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. James Foutty, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790880342
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
