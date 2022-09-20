Overview

Dr. James Foster III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Foster III works at Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Independence, MO and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.