Dr. James Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. James Foster, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Locations
Cardio Thoracic Vascular & Pediatric Surgery Assoc. PC688 Walnut St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-7566
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The MOST amazing cardio thoracic surgeon ever! He removed a large Thymoma Tumor December 2016 and I am still doing GREAT! Just had a recent follow up and may be able to stop the 6 month CT pictures within the next year, Most cardio thoracic surgeons have never even SEEN a Thymoma but Dr. Foster is absolutely the BEST and took care of this problem!
About Dr. James Foster, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Mercer U, Dept Surg, McCg
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
