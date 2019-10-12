Overview

Dr. James Foster, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Cardiothoracic/Vascular Sgns in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.